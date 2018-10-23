Drake has earned his 12th Top 10 song of 2018, breaking a record held by The Beatles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Drake has broken a record held by The Beatles for most Top 10 songs in a year after his collaboration with Bad Bunny titled "MIA" entered the Billboard charts at No. 5.

Drake has released 12 songs in 2018 that have reached Billboard's Top 10 list. The Beatles previously set the record by releasing 11 Top 10 hits in 1964, including "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You" and "Can't Buy Me Love," among others.

Drake's 12 hits include songs from the rapper's fifth studio album Scorpion including "In My Feelings," "God's Plan," and "Nice for What," alongside collaborations with other artists including Migos' "Walk It Talk It" and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive."

Neither Drake or The Beatles had any holdover Top 10 hits enter the Billboard charts from a previous time during their record setting years.

Drake has been busy in October, making appearances in French Montana's music video for "No Stylist," in the music video for "MIA," in Migos rapper Quavo's "Flip the Switch," in NBA star LeBron James' HBO series The Shop and in Travis Scott's music video for "Sicko Mode."