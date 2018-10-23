Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B has released an ASMR video where she discusses her career. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Cardi B whispers about her career and the joys of being a mother in a new ASMR video.

ASMR -- or autonomous sensory meridian response -- refers to a calming feeling that is triggered by whispering or tapping which helps people fall asleep or relax.

Cardi B says in the video, posted by W Magazine on Monday, that she enjoys watching ASMR videos to help her fall asleep despite her husband Offset of Migos fame finding it weird.

Cardi B fully committed herself to the idea of ASMR by talking softly into two microphones and petting a soft rug.

"My favorite thing about being a mother is that I have somebody to look forward to looking at every single day and night," she said. Cardi B gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

"I love the way she looks at me," Cardi B continued. "She looks at me like she needs me more than anything."

"Sometimes I wake up right next to her and she just looks at me like I'm a present from god but she's my present from god," Cardi B said.

Cardi B announced on Instagram Monday that she is going to release a new single titled "Money" on Thursday.