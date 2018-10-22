Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Paula Abdul accidentally fell off the stage while performing in Biloxi, Miss., as part of her Straight Up Paula! tour.

Video of the accident, taken by a concert goer, features Abdul performing her 1991 single "The Promise of a New Day" while wearing heels. The singer fell to the floor as she attempted to greet fans in the first row.

Fans could be heard screaming as Abdul tumbled down. The concert took place on Saturday at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi.

"After the fall, [Paula] got back up, never skipped a beat! [Paula] stated, she has been a dancer for years so falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years! Other than the fall her show was absolutely amazing and she went on and finished like a champ!" a fan in attendance said to Entertainment Tonight

The Straight Up Paula! tour is Abdul's first solo tour in 25 years. She will next be preforming on Wednesday at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario.