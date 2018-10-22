Mariah Carey, crowned top pop artist at the 1991 Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991, poses backstage with one of the four awards presented to her. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey performs in a outdoor concert on NBC's "Today" in November 1, 1999 in New York City. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey arrives at Capitale in New York City for the Island Def Jam "Charmbracelet" CD release party on Dec. 12, 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey shows off her butterfly tattoo before proceeding with emcee duties at the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Awards ceremonies on June 18, 2003 in New York City. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey signs copies of her CD, "The Emancipation of Mimi," at Best Buy in New York on April 12, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey performs at the World Music Awards held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on August 31, 2005. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey holds her three awards at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey poses from the top of the Empire State Building after taking part in a ceremonial lighting ceremony to promote her new album "E=MC2" on April 25, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey holds a special recognition award as she appears backstage with her husband Nick Cannon at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 23, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey performs at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball honoring president Barack Obama at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Precious" at the 62nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2009. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon arrive on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2010. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey holds a replica plaque as her son Moroccan Cannon cuddles up during an unveiling ceremony honoring Carey with the 2,556th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on August 5, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York City on December 31, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mariah Carey arrives for the premiere of "The LEGO Batman Movie" with her son Moroccan Scott Cannon (L) and daughter Monroe Cannon at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 4, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey and their twin children Moroccan (L) and Monroe attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 11, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo