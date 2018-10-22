Mariah Carey arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey announced a new world tour in support of her upcoming 15th studio album titled Caution.

Concert dates for the North American leg of the world tour were released on Monday. Carey will begin touring on Feb. 27 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas.

The singer will also be performing in cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, among others.

Tickets go on sale early for members of Carey's fan community, Honey B. Fly, on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time while tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 26 through LiveNation. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will take place from Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time until Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Caution is set to arrive on Nov. 16. The album will feature the songs "The Distance," "With You," and "GTFO." Purchase of concert tickets come with one free physical or digital copy of the album.

Carey will be continuing her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum prior to the tour.

