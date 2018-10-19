Bad Bunny arrives for the Latin American Music Awards on October 26, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new song and an accompanying music video alongside Bad Bunny. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez teased on Instagram Friday an upcoming collaboration with Bad Bunny which will include a new song and music video.

Lopez confirmed she was working with Bad Bunny by posting a video taken from the set of the music video.

The clip features Lopez viewing Bad Bunny performing through a camera as she sings along to the new Spanish-language track.

Bad Bunny made headlines recently with the song "Mia" featuring Drake. Lopez last collaborated with Cardi B and DJ Khaled on "Dinero."

The singer performed "Dinero" when she took the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August. The performance followed Lopez winning the prestigious Video Vanguard Award in celebration of her legendary career.

Lopez will next be seen on the big screen in upcoming comedy Second Act, set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.