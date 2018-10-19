Rachel Platten walks the runway at the Red Dress Collection show at New York Fashion Week on February 9, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Platten performs at the Miss Universe pageant on November 26, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten is pregnant with a baby girl.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news on Friday's episode of Good Morning America after announcing her pregnancy over the summer.

Platten, who is expecting with husband Kevin Lazan, was presented with blue and pink onesies and picked the pink outfit.

"I'm having a girl!" she told the audience. "That's it! That's the gender reveal."

JUST IN: IT'S A GIRL! @RachelPlatten reveals she's having a baby girl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IqUiRltjSe — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

Platten also performed her new song "You Belong" during the episode. She told fans in an Instagram post Thursday that the song is dedicated to her unborn child.

"Deep thought alert: I am VERY excited to be singing my new song on tv tomorrow. Not just because I am proud of the tenderness of it and can't wait for you to hear all the love in there, but because it's something i never would have thought I could do while pregnant," the star wrote.

Platten announced her pregnancy in July, saying she's "overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness" to be expecting.

"It's a total miracle that I'm growing a human and my husband and I couldn't be more thrilled," the singer said.

"With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this unbelievable little soul that I haven't met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn," she added.

Platten is known for the single "Fight Song," which appears on her album Wildfire. She last released the album Waves in October 2017.