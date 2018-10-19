Britney Spears announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency 'Domination'

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas in February for a new residency at Park MGM's Park Theater titled Domination.
The concert series will run on select dates from Feb. 13 to Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT with a pre-sale now being held for fans on Spears' mailing list.
The residency was announced on Thursday through a video and light show that was projected onto the Park MGM building.
Spears previously teased that a big announcement was coming in October on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Spears wrapped up her first Las Vegas residency titled Piece of Me on New Year's Eve. The 50-date run took place at Planet Hollywood and first began in 2013.
