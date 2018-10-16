Lady Gaga attends the Venice Film Festival premiere of "A Star is Born" on August 31. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga (R) and Bradley Cooper attend the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "A Star is Born" on September 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga called Christian Carino her "fiancé" at the Elle Women in Hollywood event Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is engaged to her boyfriend and talent agent, Christian Carino.

The 32-year-old singer called Carino her "fiancé" during her speech at the Elle Women in Hollywood event Monday in Los Angeles.

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," she said, according to Us Weekly. "[Manager] Bobby [Campbell], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of my every day."

Lady Gaga was first linked to Carino in February 2017 after ending her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney. Us Weekly reported in November that Lady Gaga secretly got engaged to Carino over the summer.

The "Joanne" singer fueled engagement rumors in December by wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

"They're both really happy. It works," a source previously told Us Weekly.

Lady Gaga was honored alongside Charlize Theron, Keira Knightley, Shonda Rhimes and other influential women at the Elle event.. She said in the magazine's November issue that she pulls from her past experiences in her music and acting.

"Success tests relationships. It tests families. It tests your dynamic with your friends. There is a price to stardom," the star said. "I can't make music or act without using and accessing the pain that I have in my heart. I mean, what better place to put it? Otherwise, it's of no good use."