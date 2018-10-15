Kanye West (R) and Kim Kardashain (L) arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West posted on Twitter a video of himself performing in Uganda. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Kanye West returned to social media following a brief hiatus and posted on Twitter a video of himself performing in Uganda.

The video, posted on Sunday and titled "Spaceship call earth 3 Uganda Domes," appears to showcase a studio session by West as he sang and rapped.

West is seen with the Uganda national flag wrapped around him while sitting inside of a dome-like structure before he takes it off to perform outside among other domes. The dome appeared to function as a pop-up studio.

"Relax your mind, let your conscious be free," West says during the performance. "No matter what they say, I'ma still be me. We're free."

West recently traveled to Uganda to work on his new album titled Yandhi. The rapper previously said the project would be released in November after it missed its initial September release date.

West's return to social media came after he met with President Donald Trump on Thursday inside the oval office before the president signed a law to update U.S. copyright laws.

He also posted on Twitter videos of himself talking about social media and mind control along with clips of his 5-year-old daughter North West.