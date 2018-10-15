A post shared by 에릭남 Eric Nam (@realericnam) on Sep 17, 2018 at 5:03am PDT

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Korean-American singer Eric Nam will release a new single this month.

The Korea Herald confirmed the 29-year-old K-pop star will return Oct. 30 with the new song "Miss You."

"Miss You" will have an emotionally stirring melody that reflects the fall season. The lyrics explore the complicated feelings of a man who has just experienced a breakup.

Nam promoted the single with a teaser image Sunday on Twitter.

"'Miss You' 10/30 @6PM. Ready for this," he wrote.

"Miss You" 10월 30일 - 오후 6시, 10/30 @ 6PM.



Nam was born and raised in the U.S., and came to fame in Korea after appearing on the reality competition Birth of a Great Star 2. He released the EP Honestly in April, and kicked off a North American tour in June.

Nam is known for the singles "Heaven's Door," "Good for You" and "Can't Help Myself" featuring Loco.