Oct. 15 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled celebrated son Asahd's second birthday by renting out a baseball stadium.
The 42-year-old DJ threw Asahd a carnival-themed party and launched a new, charitable program in his son's honor Saturday at Marlins Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, in Miami, Fla.
DJ Khaled and his charity, the We the Best Foundation, kicked off the Asahd Initiative, a program seeking to enrich lives from childhood to adulthood by giving out grants in Miami and around the country.
"Today we celebrated my sons bday @marlinspark! Although his actual bday is OCT 23rd we started early!!" DJ Khaled captioned a photo on Instagram. "ASAHD had the whole stadium!! Also we launched WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE!"
Today we celebrated my sons bday @marlinspark ! Although his actual bday is OCT 23rd we started early!! Everyday is @asahdkhaled birthday!! ASAHD had the whole stadium!! Also we launched WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE!!Go to my ig stories and Snapchat to capture the young world having a amazing time ! Go to my ig stories and snap (djkhaled305) now to embrace blessings ! TEARS OF JOY !! @asahdkhaled I love you! MAMA ASAHD I LOVE YOU!! My life ! I’ll be posting more pics later
DJ Khaled and his family hosted over 250 local youths at the party. Retired MLB star and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter presented a $100,000 check to We the Best Foundation on behalf of the team.
"Asahd enjoyed his special day at Marlins Park and was presented a $100,000 check by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex," a recap of the event reads.
#PART4 MOMMY AND DADDY LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled ! Miami, FL - (Sunday, October 14, 2018) – Yesterday, Asahd Tuck Khaled, the first born child of music-mogul DJ Khaled hosted a party at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida to celebrate his 2nd birthday with over 250 youth from various community organizations in attendance. _ Not only was this an epic celebration for the toddler mogul’s birthday, but a means of launching Asahd’s first charitable initiative, a program of the WE THE BEST Foundation, which focuses on enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. Asahd’s initiative will be carried out by giving grants to charities and people around the country, with the city of Miami as a major focus and primary market for the foundation. _ Asahd enjoyed his special day at Marlins Park and was presented a $100,000 check by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex. Various community groups joined his family including members of the the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Liberty Academy Daycare Center, Connecting Families, Voices 4 Children, and Kensington Park Elementary were also among the community groups at the event who participated in a special Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show. _ Guests experienced carnival rides, games, music and great food during the event while additional sponsors included Marlins, Kathy Romero, Kids Foot Locker, Haddad, The Confluent Group, Beats by Dre, Lyft, Brand Jordan, Cybex, Oda Creative, and FINGALICKING. _ For more information about WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE please visit www.djkhaledofficial.com _ @marlins @thelickingmiami @thelickingmiamigarderns @kathyromero @cybex_global @kidsfootlocker @wethebestmusic @rocnation THE CONFLUENT GROUP @David.a.gross @jumpman23 #HADDAD @beatsbydre @lyft @odacreative @ellinnetcakecollection @be.socialevents #AsahdTurns2 #WeTheBestFoundation #AsahdInitiative
DJ Khaled is parent to Asahd with wife Nicole Tuck. He called his son his "biggest blessing" in an interview with the Miami New Times in November.
"I look at everything different now," the star said. "When I work hard, nonstop, I don't get tired because I know I'm doing it for my son."