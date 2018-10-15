DJ Khaled and son Asahd attend the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled and son Asahd attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled (L), pictured with son Asahd and Nicole Tuck, threw his son an early birthday party Saturday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled celebrated son Asahd's second birthday by renting out a baseball stadium.

The 42-year-old DJ threw Asahd a carnival-themed party and launched a new, charitable program in his son's honor Saturday at Marlins Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, in Miami, Fla.

DJ Khaled and his charity, the We the Best Foundation, kicked off the Asahd Initiative, a program seeking to enrich lives from childhood to adulthood by giving out grants in Miami and around the country.

"Today we celebrated my sons bday @marlinspark! Although his actual bday is OCT 23rd we started early!!" DJ Khaled captioned a photo on Instagram. "ASAHD had the whole stadium!! Also we launched WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE!"

DJ Khaled and his family hosted over 250 local youths at the party. Retired MLB star and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter presented a $100,000 check to We the Best Foundation on behalf of the team.

"Asahd enjoyed his special day at Marlins Park and was presented a $100,000 check by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex," a recap of the event reads.

DJ Khaled is parent to Asahd with wife Nicole Tuck. He called his son his "biggest blessing" in an interview with the Miami New Times in November.

"I look at everything different now," the star said. "When I work hard, nonstop, I don't get tired because I know I'm doing it for my son."