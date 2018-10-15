Gloria Trevi arrives for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on October 26, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Becky G is set to host the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, alongside Gloria Trevi and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Becky G, Gloria Trevi and other female artists are set to host the 2018 Latin American Music Awards as the ceremony celebrates women.

Becky G and Trevi will be joined by Leslie Grace, Roselyn Sanchez and Aracely Arambula when the awards show takes place live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. on Telemundo, the network announced on Monday.

The three-hour show will feature a series of vignettes that pay homage to singers who have paved the way for future generations.

Telemundo also announced the presenters for the Latin AMAs including Amaury Nolasco, Adriel Favela, Ana Lorena Sanchez, Ana Lucia Dominguez, Angelica Celaya, Carlos Ponce, Christian Acosta, Claudia Vergara, Cynthia Olavarría, Danny Pino, Dr. Ana María Polo and Don Francisco, among others.

Alvaro Soler, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Becky G, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Farruko, Trevi, Joss Favela, La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, Lele Pons, Grace, Ludacris, Maluma, Nacho, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Tini, Wisin y Yandel and Zion & Lennox are set to perform.