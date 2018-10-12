NCT 127 released the album "Regular-Irregular" and a new, Korean-language "Regular" music video on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut studio album, Regular-Irregular, and a new, Korean-language music video for its single "Regular" on Friday.

"It's today everybody! Our album is out!" NCT 127 announced on Twitter. "Regular-Irregular is our first full album and as much as its our first, we put a lot of our hearts and devotion into it. I hope our music touches you as much as we want it to."

"Whatever the circumstance, wherever we may be, we all sincerely thank you for each and everyone of your guys' support. Hope we can all enjoy and cherish this album while we can. Regular-Irregular let's get it!!" NCT 127 member Mark added.

Hope we can all enjoy and cherish this album while we can. Regular-Irregular let's get it!! -mark#Regular_6시음원_Brrrr#NCT127_Regular_Irregular — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) October 12, 2018

NCT 127, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released an English-language version of "Regular" on Monday and performed the song during its U.S. television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same day. The new, Korean-language version had received over 2.2 million views as of Friday morning.

NCT 127 said in an interview with Paper published Friday that "Regular" is about achieving dreams.

"The lyrics are about dreams of becoming rich -- something that anyone dreams about at least once in their lives. The song talks about doing the things we only dream about, but 'on the regular,'" Taeil explained.

"Because NCT focuses a lot on dreams with our music, we thought this would be a fun spin on 'dreams' by taking on a lighthearted one like this," he added.

NCT 127 consists of Mark, Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Haechan and Jungwoo. Prior to Regular-Irregular, the group released the Japanese EP Chain in May.