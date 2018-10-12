Nicki Minaj poses with her award at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British pop group Little Mix have returned with a new single titled "Woman Like Me" featuring Nicki Minaj that will appear on their upcoming fifth studio album.

Little Mix, consisting of members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, released the reggae-infused track Thursday alongside a lyric video.

"I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet/ Spending every night under covers and/ Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me," Little Mix sings.

An official music video featuring Minaj is also set for release, alongside a music video for a song titled "Strip," MTV reported.

"Sooooo so far the response to #WomanLikeMe has been out of this world. Honestly we cannot tell you guys enough the gratitude we have for everything you have done for us! Arghhhh best fans ever ever EVER!!!!" Little Mix said on Twitter Friday.

Little Mix's collaboration with Minaj comes after the group covered the rapper's song "Super Bass" while appearing on the U.K. version of X Factor.