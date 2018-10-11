Weezer releases 'Can't Knock the Hustle' music video, announces album

Fall Out Boy member Pete Wentz arrives at the world premiere of "Moana" on November 14, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner and Patrick Wilson of Weezer. The band have released a new music video featuring Pete Wentz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Weezer has released a new music video for its latest single "Can't Knock the Hustle" which stars Fall out Boy's Pete Wentz as a frustrated Uber driver.

Wentz is seen in the clip, released Thursday, driving a couple who begin to make out in the backseat. The man and woman increasingly make things awkward for Wentz as they continue to get intimate and affect his driving.

Things get worse once the man receives a text message for another woman, leading to a physical argument. After Wentz steps on the brakes hard, a spork is stabbed into the man's leg, leading to a bloody hospital drive.

"Can't knock the hustle/ Leave a five star review and I'll leave you one too/ Hasta luego," Weezer's Rivers Cuomo sings in the chorus.

"Can't Knock the Hustle" is set to appear on Weezer's newly announced album titled The Black Album, which is set for release in 2019.

Weezer is also teaming up once again with the Pixies for a second North American tour that will begin in the spring.

Weezer and Pixies will be hitting the road starting on March 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville before wrapping things up on April 12 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale for the general public through LiveNation starting on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.