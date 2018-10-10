Kesha arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson will be a featured artist on the upcoming cover album for musical film "The Greatest Showman." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Panic! at the Disco and more are set to be featured on an upcoming cover album of songs from musical film The Greatest Showman.

The Greatest Showman - Reimagined, set for release on Nov. 16, will also feature Pink, Missy Elliott, Sara Bareilles, Zac Brown Band, Ty Dolla $ign, MAX, Willow Sage Hart, Years & Years, Jess Glynne, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Pentatonix, Craig David and stars from the film Keala Settle and Zendaya.

Clarkson will cover "Never Enough" and Kesha will cover "This Is Me," alongside Settle and Elliott. Panic! at the Disco will cover the film's opening number "The Greatest Show."

"Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are phenomenal writers," Panic! at the Disco singer Brendan Urie said to Variety about The Greatest Showman songwriters and about working on the cover album.

"They sent that song over and said, 'We think you should sing this.' And I heard it and I was like, 'This sounds like a Panic! song. You guys did a Panic! song better than I've ever done a Panic! song. So I would love to,'" Urie continued.

The Greatest Showman, which followed Hugh Jackman as Barnum & Bailey Circus founder P.T. Barnum, was released in December. The soundtrack for the film was a best-seller, reaching No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.