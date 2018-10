Carrie Underwood attends the American Music Awards on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Pregnant singer Carrie Underwood walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The 35-year-old country star attended the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles after confirming she's expecting her second child with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

Underwood showed off her baby bump in a formfitting black dress with gold embellishment. She cradled her growing belly as she posed for photos.

The "Cry Pretty" singer was nominated for and won Favorite Female Country Artist for the fifth consecutive year. She also performed the song "Spinning Bottles," which appears on her most recent album, Cry Pretty.

"Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn't say half of what I should've, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me!"

"Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like @marenmorris and @kelseaballerini to represent the women of Country Music tonight," she added. "That said, I'm off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart!"

Underwood is parent to 3-year-old son Isaiah with Fisher, and announced her pregnancy in August.

"Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond," she said at the time. "This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited."

