Rapper and actor LL Cool J shows off his bling for photographers as he arrives for the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors gala on December 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks attends the premiere of the dramatic thriller "The Book of Henry" in Culver City on June 14, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joe Elliott (L) and Phil Collen (R) with Def Leppard perform in West Palm Beach on June 15, 2011. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Janet Jackson is a 2019 nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Stevie Nicks and Kraftwerk are among the 2019 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Also on the list are LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Khan, and The Zombies.

Artists who are not selected for induction one year may be nominated again another year.

The 2019 inductees are slated to be announced in December. A ceremony honoring them is planned at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29.

"To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination," a press release said. "Six out of 15 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including: Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, and Todd Rundgren."