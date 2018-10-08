Oct. 8 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block is teaming up with fellow 1980s music icons Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson for The Mixtape concert tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Live Nation said.
It’s official! #MixtapeTour 2019 is on! #BringingHappyBack with @NKOTB @TheSaltNPepa @naughtybynature @DebbieGibson @tiffanytunes! Thanks @CarsonDaly! On to @TODAYshow 10am hour, @SIRIUSXM & @iHeartRadio! Then the world! #80sBABY #BHLove pic.twitter.com/lApe0K94Li— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 8, 2018
The 53-city tour is scheduled to kick off May 2 in Cincinnati. Other stops will include Indianapolis, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Ore., Milwaukee, Denver, Detroit, Buffalo, N.Y., Boston, Newark and Atlantic City, N.J., Atlanta and Orlando, Fla.
The final show is planned for July 14 in Hollywood, Fla.
All of the acts collaborated on a new song called "80s Baby," which they will sing together at the shows.