Salt-N-Pepa at the 2005 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show. File Photo by Robin Platzer/UPI | License Photo

Naughty By Nature poses for photos at the premiere of "Brown Sugar" in New York in 2002. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Debbie Gibson walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 in New York. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New Kids on the Block -- pictured here in 2014 with comedian Arsenio Hall -- is going on tour with several other popular music acts from the 1980s next spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block is teaming up with fellow 1980s music icons Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson for The Mixtape concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Live Nation said.

The 53-city tour is scheduled to kick off May 2 in Cincinnati. Other stops will include Indianapolis, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Ore., Milwaukee, Denver, Detroit, Buffalo, N.Y., Boston, Newark and Atlantic City, N.J., Atlanta and Orlando, Fla.

The final show is planned for July 14 in Hollywood, Fla.

All of the acts collaborated on a new song called "80s Baby," which they will sing together at the shows.