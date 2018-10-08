Iggy Azalea took to Twitter after her upcoming tour was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is canceling her Bad Girls tour.

The 28-year-old recording artist confirmed the news Sunday on Twitter, telling her 7.9 million followers she was "genuinely disappointed" by the cancellation.

"Believe me - i was really excited for this tour... and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year," Azalea wrote. "The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you."

"All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face," she added.

Live Nation said the tour was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to E! News. The tour was to begin Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla., and conclude Dec. 4 in Houston, Texas.

"Cartoons" rapper Cupcakke was to join Azalea on the road, but announced last week she was dropping out of the tour. She explained in a tweet Saturday her pay would have been dramatically cut.

"Listen y'all, I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by 'change plans'................ THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all," the rapper wrote.

Azalea last released the EP Survive the Summer in August. The EP includes the single "Kream" featuring Tyga.