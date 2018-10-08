Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is canceling her Bad Girls tour.
The 28-year-old recording artist confirmed the news Sunday on Twitter, telling her 7.9 million followers she was "genuinely disappointed" by the cancellation.
"Believe me - i was really excited for this tour... and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year," Azalea wrote. "The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you."
"All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face," she added.
Believe me - i was really excited for this tour...— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018
and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year -
The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.
I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.
I love you. ❤️
Live Nation said the tour was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to E! News. The tour was to begin Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla., and conclude Dec. 4 in Houston, Texas.
"Cartoons" rapper Cupcakke was to join Azalea on the road, but announced last week she was dropping out of the tour. She explained in a tweet Saturday her pay would have been dramatically cut.
"Listen y'all, I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by 'change plans'................ THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all," the rapper wrote.
Azalea last released the EP Survive the Summer in August. The EP includes the single "Kream" featuring Tyga.