BrockHampton's 'iridescence' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The British boy band BrockHampton's iridescence is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Josh Groban's Bridges, followed by Eminem's Kamikaze at No. 3, Drake's Scorpion at No. 4 and Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty at No. 7, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 8, Lauren Daigle's Look Up Child at No. 9 and Ariana Grande's Sweetener at No. 10.