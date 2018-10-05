Yuri releases debut solo EP, 'Into You' music video

A post shared by ʏᴜʀɪ ᴋᴡᴏɴ (@yulyulk) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yuri is making her official solo debut.

The 28-year-old Girls' Generation member released the mini album The First Scene and a music video for "Into You" on Thursday.

The "Into You" video shows Yuri performing a number of coordinated dances. The singer sports several different outfits, including an embellished bustier with pants and a colorful top with shorts.

Girls' Generation promoted "Into You" in a tweet Thursday.

"YURI '(Into You)' MV," the group wrote. "#YURI #GirlsGeneration #TheFirstScene #IntoYou."

Girls' Generation later celebrated The First Scene topping iTunes charts in 14 countries.

Yuri announced plans for The First Scene in September. She came to fame with Girls' Generation and is also part of the group's new subunit, Oh!GG. The subunit released its debut music video, "Lil' Touch," in September.