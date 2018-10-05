Yuri releases debut solo EP, 'Into You' music video

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yuri is making her official solo debut.
The 28-year-old Girls' Generation member released the mini album The First Scene and a music video for "Into You" on Thursday.
The "Into You" video shows Yuri performing a number of coordinated dances. The singer sports several different outfits, including an embellished bustier with pants and a colorful top with shorts.
Girls' Generation promoted "Into You" in a tweet Thursday.
"YURI '(Into You)' MV," the group wrote. "#YURI #GirlsGeneration #TheFirstScene #IntoYou."
Girls' Generation later celebrated The First Scene topping iTunes charts in 14 countries.
#유리 의 첫 솔로 앨범 ‘#TheFirstScene’이 아이튠즈 종합 앨범 차트 전 세계 14개 지역 1위를 차지했습니다🏆 👏— Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 5, 2018
오늘 ‘뮤직뱅크’에서 첫 방송 될 유리의 타이틀 곡 ‘빠져가 (Into You)’와 수록곡 ‘꿈(Illusion)’의 무대도 놓치지 마세요!
#YURI #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration #빠져가 #IntoYou pic.twitter.com/0TYwuW88Bf
Yuri announced plans for The First Scene in September. She came to fame with Girls' Generation and is also part of the group's new subunit, Oh!GG. The subunit released its debut music video, "Lil' Touch," in September.