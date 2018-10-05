Rapper T.I. drops new album, 'The Dime Trap'

Rapper T.I. (R) dropped his latest album, "The Dime Trap," on streaming platforms Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo. | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper T.I. dropped his new album, The Dime Trap, Friday morning with 15 tracks now available on streaming platforms.

The album, which opens with a message from Dave Chappelle, features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Young Thug, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Teyana Taylor, YFN Lucci, Anderson .Paak, Watch the Duck and Sam Hook.

The album art was revealed with a short video on Twitter that also previews one of the album's new songs.

A second video tweeted by the artist shows behind-the-scenes footage from inside the recording studio.

The album release comes on the heels of news that the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, would be headlining Friends & Family Hustle, a new reality show that picks up after T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ran for six seasons on VH1.

The previous series ended with Tameka Harris filing for divorce, but the couple have since reconciled. The couple has seven children.