Billy Corgan introduces newborn daughter Philomena

Billy Corgan took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with Chloe Mendel. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Billy Corgan is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

The 51-year-old musician took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a baby girl, Philomena Clementine, with his girlfriend, 25-year-old fashion designer Chloe Mendel.

Corgan shared a photo of Augustus Juppiter, his 2-year-old son with Mendel, holding his younger sister. He referenced the family's pet dogs and cats in the caption.

"Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family! Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly," the Smashing Pumpkins frontman wrote.

"I'm so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018. Oh, and then there's wrestling!! What a year!" he added.

Mendel, the daughter of fashion designers Gilles Mendel and Jenny Mui, posted the same picture on her own account.

"Our dumplings. @williampcorgan xo," she wrote.

Corgan and Mendel started dating after meeting at a dinner party in 2012. The couple said in the summer-fall issue of PAWS Chicago's magazine that they integrate parenthood with their respective careers.

"I loved how my parents included me in their day-to-day lives, and I want Augustus to experience that with me," Mendel said. "One isn't exclusive to the other."

"We are very family-oriented, and I love that Augustus can be a part of my work-life and his father's," she added. "Not many babies go to fabric stores in the day, then music studios at night."

Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins will release the album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in November. Mendel heads the faux-fur brand Maison Atia.