Taylor Swift attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift attends the BMI Pop Awards on May 10, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift will kick off the 2018 American Music Awards with a performance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Music superstar Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards.

The 28-year-old singer confirmed as much in an Instagram video Tuesday after announcing the news on Good Morning America.

"I'm opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of 'I Did Something Bad,'" she captioned the post. "Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs."

The clip shows Swift lounging with her cat Meredith.

"Good morning America, it's Taylor. I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance," the star says in the video.

The American Music Awards confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"@taylorswift13 will OPEN the #AMAs with her first awards show performance in almost 3 YEARS..." the post reads. "...and she's performing 'I Did Something Bad.' ONE WEEK at 8/7c on ABC. #TaylorSwiftAMAs."

.@taylorswift13 will OPEN the #AMAs with her first awards show performance in almost 3 YEARS...



...and she's performing "I Did Something Bad." ONE WEEK at 8/7c on ABC. #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/qi4Dq9V7RT — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 2, 2018

The 2018 American Music Awards will take place Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. Swift is nominated for four awards, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Reputation.

Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Carrie Underwood, Ciara and Missy Elliott are among the other performers. Ciara said in a tweet last week that she has "something really special" planned for her performance with Elliott.