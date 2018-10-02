John Legend arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend (R) with Chrissy Teigen. The singer is set to release a Christmas album on Oct. 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- John Legend has announced his first holiday album titled A Legendary Christmas which will be accompanied by a tour.

A Legendary Christmas, set for release on Oct. 26, will feature eight classic Christmas songs along with six new tracks. Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding are featured guest-stars.

The accompanying tour begins Nov. 15 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla., before wrapping up on Dec. 30 at the San Diego Civic Center in San Diego.

John Legend will also be performing in cities including Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles, among others.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday with a pre-sale taking on Wednesday 10 a.m. local time.

Legend teased A Legendary Christmas on Instagram Monday, previewing songs from the album and a holiday photo shoot he had with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their 2-year-old daughter Luna. His son Miles is also featured in the video.