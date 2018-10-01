Panic! At the Disco to perform Queen tribute on AMAs broadcast

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Panic! At the Disco is set to pay tribute to Queen with a special performance of the British rock band's classic song, "Bohemian Rhapsody" during the American Music Awards.
The band will perform the number at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The performance will be beamed via satellite into the 2018 AMAs ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 9. The show is scheduled to air on ABC.
"If there is one song that I wish I would've written myself, it's 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie said in a statement Monday. "Freddie Mercury's genius is clear from the very first note to the last, and I'm honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance."
The stars of the Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody -- Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee -- will be at the AMAs to introduce the Panic! At the Disco performance. The film is set for theatrical release on Nov. 2.
Mercury died from complications of AIDS in 1991. He was 45.
Brian May and Roger Taylor, the surviving members of the band, have toured in recent years with Adam Lambert filling in for Mercury as lead singer.
.@ItsRamiMalek, @MazzelloJoe and @Gwilymlee from the cast of @BoRhapMovie will be at the #AMAs to present @PanicAtTheDisco's amazing performance! October 9th at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/f5GJSdO0PV— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 1, 2018