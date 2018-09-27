Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, has postponed the remainder of his ongoing tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Childish Gambino, the rap persona of actor Donald Glover, has postponed the remainder of his "This is America" tour due to an injury.

Gambino has pushed back a number of concert dates until December starting with his performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville which will now take place on Dec. 2.

The rapper will now be performing at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Dec. 4, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Dec. 7, at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Dec. 11, at the SAP Center in San Jose on Dec. 12, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix on Dec. 15 and at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 16 and 17.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Gambino is still expected to appear at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

Gambino has also canceled a number of dates, including previously scheduled appearances in Seattle and at the Austin City Limits Music Festival which begins on Oct. 5. Refunds for the Seattle concert will be given at the point of purchase.