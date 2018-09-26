Halsey attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" on July 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B will take the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the American Music Awards in October. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Mariah Carey have joined the list of 2018 American Music Awards performers.

The AMAs confirmed on its official Twitter account Wednesday that Cardi B will perform the song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the awards show Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.

"I like dollars, I like diamonds... I like @iamcardib, Bad Bunny and @JBALVIN performing 'I Like It' at the #AMAs, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC!" the post reads.

The AMAs previously announced 10-time AMA winner Mariah Carey as a performer. The 48-year-old singer confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"I'm coming back to the #AMAs!!! Can't wait for you all to see my performance at the @AMAs on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on ABC," she wrote.

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco will also take the stage, along with Carrie Underwood, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign.

"this is so weird for me to say... but me and @iamhalsey and @thegr8khalid r gonna b performing eastside on the @amas," Blanco tweeted Tuesday. "i am very scared and very nervous. they will b perfect and i will b the weirdo frolicking around on stage looking like a wet noodle."

Cardi B is nominated for several awards, including Best New Artist and Favorite Music Video for "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." She released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in April.