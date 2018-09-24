Celine Dion attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Music superstar Celine Dion will end her Las Vegas residency in 2019.

The 50-year-old Canadian singer confirmed Monday she will bring her Celine show to a close June 8 after eight years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run," Dion said in a statement on Facebook. "Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades."

"It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special," she added.

Dion kicked off her Celine residency at The Colosseum in March 2011, and celebrated her 1,000th show at the venue in October 2016. She ended the 25th leg of her residency in June, and will return to the stage Oct. 30.

"It doesn't matter how long you've done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous," the star told the audience in March, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I'm so very grateful," she said.

Dion said in a tweet last week that she was back in the studio and recording new music.

"Back in the studio... excited about recording some great new tunes!" she wrote.

Dion last released the album Encore un soir in August 2016.