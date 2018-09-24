Announcing @beastieboysbook : Live & Direct w/ Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond This live event will feature readings, a conversation between Mike D, Ad-Rock & a special guest moderator, plus a Q&A - all with a live score provided by Mix Master Mike. https://t.co/Zbu2vJq6Mr pic.twitter.com/hrXfq26ABc

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Beastie Boys -- Michael 'Mike D' Diamond and Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz -- have announced a live show titled Live & Direct that coincides with the release of their upcoming Beastie Boys Book.

Live & Direct will feature readings from the book, conversations between Mike D and Ad-Rock, a special guest moderator, a Q&A session and a live score provided by Mix Master Mike.

A small Live & Direct tour will begin on Oct. 29 at The Town Hall in New York City before concluding on Nov. 30 at the EartH venue in London. The Beastie Boys will also be visiting Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Beastie Boys Book, set for release on Oct. 30, spans 592 pages and features Ad-Rock and Mike D recounting their legendary career with the late Adam 'MCA' Yauch with contributions from Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson and Luc Sante, among others.

The book will also contain rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook by chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel and more.