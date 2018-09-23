Musician Paul Simon has performed his last concert in Queens, N.Y. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has wrapped up his farewell tour in his hometown of Queens, N.Y.

"#WelcomeHome #HomewardBound Tonight is Paul Simon's Farewell Performance at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It's going to be a special night. 9.22.18," Simon's Twitter account said Saturday.

Simon, 76, announced in February that he would start his last concert tour in May.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief," Simon said in a statement at the time.

He continued: "I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

Rolling Stone said Simon's last set included "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes," "The Boxer," "America" and "You Can Call Me Al." He reportedly had tears in his eyes as he sang his anthem "Homeward Bound."