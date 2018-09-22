Paul McCartney tops Billboard 200 for first time since 1982 with 'Egypt Station'

Singer Lauren Daigle arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eminem performs "Not Afraid" at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paul McCartney's "Egypt Station" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Paul McCartney's Egypt Station is the No. 1 album in the United States.

The album was McCartney's first to top the Billboard 200 chart since Tug of War in 1982.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Eminem's Kamikaze, followed by Lauren Daigle's Look Up Child at No. 3, Russ' Zoo at No. 4 and Drake's Scorpion at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Mac Miller's Swimming at No. 6, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 7, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 8, $uicideBoy$' I Want to Die in New Orleans at No. 9 and Ariana Grande's Sweetener at No. 10.