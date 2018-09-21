Eric Church announces tour plans to support 'Desperate Man'

Eric Church performs during the CMA Music Festival at LP Field in Nashville on June 6, 2013. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Eric Church has announced plans for a concert tour, which is set to begin Sept. 28 at the Ohana Music & Arts Festival in Dana Point, Calif.

Among the scheduled stops will be New York, Omaha, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Boston, Detroit, Dallas and Chicago. The tour is to wrap June 29 in George, Wash.

"Eric Church is hitting the road with the Double Down Tour in 2019 with 19 cities; 2 nights in each city, 2 unique shows, plus one huge Nashville stadium show. Members of the Choir get priority access to presale tickets," the country star's Twitter feed said Friday.

The post included a video in which Church told his fans: "Desperate Man is done. I'm very proud of the album. Now it's time to play it live."

Desperate Man is set for release in October.

The album's completion follows a tumultuous year for Church, whose brother Brandon died at the age of 36 after a seizure in July.

Church was also one of the performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire at the festival crowd in October 2017, killing 59 people including himself and wounding 527 more. Church was not injured in the incident.