Black Pink's 'As If It's Your Last' reaches 400M views on YouTube

Black Pink's music video for "As If It's Your Last" has earned 400 million views. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink's music video for "As it's Your Last" has reached 400 million views on YouTube.

Black Pink's agency YG Entertainment celebrated the milestone on Twitter Thursday by posting an image of members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose standing in front of the phase "Thanx."

Black Pink is now the fastest girl group to reach 400 million views on a music video on YouTube, The Korea Herald reported.

The singers recently earned YouTube's Diamond Creator Award in August for attracting more than 10 million subscribers to their channel. Black Pink's music videos have regularly obtained more than 100 million views on the video-hosting website.

The video for "As If It's Your Last" was released in June 2017. The clip, which features Black Pink singing and dancing against colorful backdrops, was the most-watched K-pop music video of 2017.