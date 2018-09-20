Adele honors Lauryn Hill after attending concert: 'What a woman'

Adele honored Lauryn Hill on social media after attending the singer's concert in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Adele paid homage to Lauryn Hill on Twitter after attending the singer's concert in Los Angeles.

"I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I've just turned 30!" Adele said Wednesday alongside a photo of Hill's only solo release, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

"What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favorite record of all time," she continued.

"Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know there's elements and levels I never will be able to. Ms. Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a lifetime, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th," Adele said, in reference to the recent 20th anniversary of Miseducation.

Adele was spotted by fans at Hill's concert dancing and singing the lyrics to each song, People magazine reported.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released on Aug. 25, 1998. The album followed Hill's time as a member of the Fugees, who released two albums, 1994's Blunted on Reality and 1996's The Score.