Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on September 1, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine strikes a pose during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maroon 5 has been selected as the act to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Variety reported Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Rock group Maroon 5 has been booked as the act for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, media reports said Wednesday.

Variety said it confirmed the news with two sources, but neither the musicians nor the National Football League have officially announced it yet.

"The offer has been extended and they've pretty much accepted," Us Weekly quoted an insider as saying.

The game is to be played in Atlanta on Feb. 3. The band is now on tour to support its 2017 album Red Pill Blues.

Recent halftime show performers have included Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, The Who, Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas.