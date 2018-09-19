It's official: @BTS_twt will be stopping by next Tuesday, 9/25! Don't miss it! #BTSonFallon pic.twitter.com/vlLg8YBdzA

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will be performing on NBC's The Tonight Show on Sept. 25 which will be followed up by performance on ABC's Good Morning America on Sept. 26.

Both talk show programs made the announcements on Twitter alongside a group photo of BTS.

The performances will be the latest televised appearances for BTS in the United States after they recently appeared ontage to perform their latest single "Idol" on NBC's America's Got Talent.

"Idol" appeared on BTS' latest album titled Love Yourself: Answer which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

A music video for "Idol" featuring a verse from Nicki Minaj was recently released.