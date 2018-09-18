Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (R) with his wife Kim Kardashian. West has teased a new album of social media that will be released in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West teased on social media a new album, titled Yandhi, and a Sept. 29 release date.

West posted on Twitter Monday what appears to be the album cover for the project followed by a text bubble that reads "Yandhi 9 29 18."

The album cover for Yandhi is a pink and more lightly colored version of the cover to West's 2013 album Yeezus. Bother covers feature a CD inside of a jewel case.

West, in addition to Yandhi, has been teasing a collaborative album with Chance the Rapper titled Good Ass Job and a follow-up to Watch the Throne, a collaborative album between West and Jay-Z that was released in 2011.

West confirmed the existence of Good Ass Job while speaking at Chance's Open Mic event in Chicago. Chance posted video of West onstage at the event on Twitter Monday.

West has had a busy 2018 which has included the release of his eighth studio album titled Ye in June and a collaborative album with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghosts that was also released in June. The two albums were in addition to West producing Pusha T's Daytona, Nas' Nasir and Teyana Taylor's KTSE.

On Monday, it was also announced that West would be the special musical guest on the Sept. 29 season premiere of Saturday Night Live. The appearance coincides with the release of Yandhi.