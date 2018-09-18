GOT7's 'Present: You' tops iTunes charts

GOT7's album "Present: You" has topped the iTunes charts internationally. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7's latest album Present: You has topped the iTunes charts in 25 countries.

The album, which features lead single "Lullaby," reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes in countries such as Brazil, Finland, Hong Kong, Mexico and New Zealand, The Korea Herald reported.

Additionally, Present: You debuted in the No. 3 slot in Canada, Greece, Norway and Slovakia and No. 5 in the United States.

GOT7, consisting of members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Yongjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, recently wrapped up their world tour. The trek brought the band to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, making GOT7 the first K-pop group to perform at the venue.