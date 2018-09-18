Bob Seger has announced a farewell tour that will begin in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band have announced a final tour that will take place across North America starting in November.

The tour, described as a celebration of Seger's 50 year music career, will begin on Nov. 21 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. before wrapping up on May 2 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston.

Additional shows will be announced at a later date for venues located in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

Tickets for a number of shows are already on sale while other dates will have their tickets going on sale for the general public starting on Sept. 28. A pre-sale for Bob Seger fan club members will begin on Sept. 25.

The farewell tour, titled the Travelin' Man Tour off of Seger's 1975 song of the same name, comes after the rockstar postponed the remainder of his Runaway Train tour in October in order to treat an issue concerning his vertebrae.