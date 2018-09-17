Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is set return on Oct. 8 with a new EP that once again features Latin-inspired music.

The album, titled One More Time, was announced on Twitter Sunday and was described as a special mini album.

One More Time will feature five tracks which are all influenced by Latin Pop. A music video is also planned that will come out before the EP's release, The Korea Herald reported.

Super Junior last experimented with Latin pop in April with the release of their single "Lo Siento" featuring American singer Leslie Grace. The hit song appeared on a repackaged version of their Play album titled Replay.

One More Time also marks the return of Super Junior member Ryeowook after he was discharged from the military in July.