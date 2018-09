Meghan Trainor attends the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Mraz released his latest music video, "More Than Friends (Featuring Meghan Trainor)," on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Jason Mraz released the music video for his latest single, "More Than Friends (Featuring Meghan Trainor)," from his album, Know.

The video, posted to the Grammy-winning artist's official YouTube page, features Mraz and Trainor going meta by shooting a music video within the music video.

The song is the latest single from Mraz's album, Know, which came out Aug. 10.

Mraz said on Twitter that he and Trainor will be appearing Tuesday on Ellen for a special performance of the song.