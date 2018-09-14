Kelly Clarkson announces 2019 North American tour

Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on August 27. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson will start to go on tour starting in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has announced a new North American tour that begins in 2019 in support of her album, Meaning of Life.

The tour is set to kick off on Jan. 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland before wrapping up on March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Clarkson will also be performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Kansas City, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Cleveland and Nashville, among others.

Joining Clarkson as opening acts will be singers Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Sept. 24. A pre-sale for American Express card members will take place from Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. until Sept. 23 at 10 p.m.

Clarkson posted on Instagram Friday a promotional video for the tour featuring herself, Ballerini and Cartelli singing together.