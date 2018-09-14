Dolly Parton, Sia release new rendition of 'Here I Am'

Dolly Parton joins Sia for a new rendition of her song "Here I Am." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton has joined forces with Sia on a new rendition of her song "Here I Am" which will appear on the soundtrack for upcoming Netflix film, Dumplin'

The song was released onto music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music Friday ahead of the soundtrack's release on Nov. 30. Dumplin' is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

"Well I sure am proud to share the first single from the Dumplin' soundtrack with y'all! I re-recorded 'Here I Am' with the incredible @Sia and I sure do hope you love it," Parton said on Twitter alongside a snippet of the song.

"If you need a love that's true/ Need someone to stand by you/ Here I am, oh here I am, here I am," Parton sings on the track , which first appeared on Parton's 1971 album Coat of Many Colors.

Dumplin', set to star Jennifer Aniston, is based on Julie Murphy's best-selling novel of the same name about a plus-sized teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mom's beauty pageant in protest.

Parton has recorded six original songs for the film co-written by Linda Perry. The soundtrack will also include new versions of classic Parton songs which feature other special guest vocalists such as Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Danielle Macdonald and Aniston.

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 14, 2018

