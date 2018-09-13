BTS attends the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS performed their single "Idol" while appearing on "America's Got Talent." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS took center stage Wednesday on NBC's America's Got Talent to perform their latest single, "Idol."

The performance featured the South Korean boy band delivering a number of highly-choreographed moves while they danced in front of a colorful screen.

BTS were joined onstage by a large number of backup dancers as "Idol" reached its climax.

"You can't stop me lovin' myself," BTS sings in the chorus.

America's Got Talent host Tyra Banks posted on Twitter before the performance a photo of herself posing with BTS backstage. "@BTS_twt are: Already legends. Smizing masters. Fierce and fine fellas. Wig snatchers. Enormously talented. Genuinely kind. Sexy. The biggest boy band on the planet," she said.

"Idol" appeared on BTS' latest album titled Love Yourself: Answer. A music video for the track featuring a verse from Nicki Minaj was recently released.

BTS will make history in October when they become the first-ever Korean act to perform a stadium show in the United States. The feat will take place when the group ends their North American leg of its Love Yourself tour on Oct. 6 at Citi Field in New York.