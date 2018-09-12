Cardi B has been nominated for a number of AMA Awards including New Artist of the Year. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Drake has received numerous American Music Awards nominations including Artist of the Year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Artists such as Drake, Cardi B and Camila Cabello lead nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards with nods in multiple categories

The nominations were announced during a livestreamed event on YouTube Tuesday by Normani, Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai and Kane Brown.

Drake, Cardi B and Cabello will be competing for the coveted Artist of the Year award alongside Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Imagine Dragons.

Favorite Music Video will be decided between Drake's "God's Plan," Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and Cabello's "Havana."

Other major nominations include Cabello, Cardi B and Taylor Swift up for Favorite Female Artist: Pop Rock; Drake, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran up for Favorite Male Artist: Pop Rock; Drake's Scorpion, Swift's Reputation and Ed Sheeran's Divide for Favorite Album: Pop Rock; Cardi B, Drake and Post Malone for Favorite Artist: Hip-Hop; and Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid, Dua Lipa and XXXTentacion for New Artist of the Year, among others.

The 2018 AMA Awards will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is serving as the host.