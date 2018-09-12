BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is spending another week on the Billboard Hot 100.

The K-pop group's song "Idol" featuring Nicki Minaj ranked No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending Sept. 15.

"Idol" featuring Minaj debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. The song appears on the digital version of BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted Aug. 24.

BTS released a new music video for "Idol" featuring Minaj last week. The original "Idol" video debuted alongside Love Yourself: Answer in August.

Billboard said BTS opened a fan Q&A Tuesday at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles with its original "Idol" video. BTS singer Suga said the group is inspired by many different musical styles and aesthetics.

BTS is promoting Love Yourself: Answer on its Love Yourself world tour. The K-pop stars will perform Wednesday in Oakland, Calif., before moving on to Fort Worth, Texas.