Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will be the next celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20.

The singer will be honored with the 2,646th star on the Walk of Fame in the recording category during a ceremony which will feature guest speakers Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley.

Cowell was a judge on American Idol Season 4 which Underwood won, launching her successful music career in the process. Paisley, meanwhile, has co-hosted the CMA awards with Underwood and will continue to do so for the 11th time on Nov. 14.

"Fans of Carrie Underwood will be thrilled when they see their favorite performer accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. People from all over the world have been asking when she will be honored, and we are proud to say, the time is now," producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said in a statement.

The Walk of Fame ceremony takes place following the release of Underwood's new album titled Cry Pretty, which will be out on Sept. 14.

Underwood made headlines recently when she announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.