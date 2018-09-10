Eminem's new album "Kamikaze" has topped the Billboard charts. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Eminem's latest album Kamikaze has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after the surprise release of the album in August.

Kamikaze, which earned the fourth-largest sales for an album in 2018 with 434,000 equivalent units sold, is Eminem's ninth album to reach the top spot.

All of Eminem's solo albums since 2000's The Marshall Mather LP have topped the charts, tying him with Garth Brooks and The Rolling Stones in fifth place for most No. 1 albums behind the Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10).

Kamikaze also gave Eminem his largest streaming week ever and gave him his second No. 1 album in less than a year following the release of Revival in January.

The album, executive-produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, features 13 tracks and special appearances by Joyner Lucas, Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5'9″, and Jessie Reyez.

One track titled "Not Alike" featured Eminem taking aim at rapper Machine Gun Kelly, addressing comments Kelly made about his daughter Hailie being attractive. Kelly then responded with a diss track of his own titled "Rap Devil" which poked fun at Eminem's age, the quality of Eminem's albums and his belief that Eminem attempted to use manager Paul Rosenberg to hurt his career.